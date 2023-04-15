Even with takeout pause, GCC student chefs keep on cooking

Hungry residents will have to wait a little bit longer to get their Chinese food fix, as the Guam Community College Culinary Arts takeout service has been postponed until next week.

Although there were no meals available for sale Wednesday, chef Paul Kerner and his eager culinary students were still in the kitchen cooking up a storm.

The Guam Daily Post spoke with Kerner, who said the events are a way to let the students take the reins and "lead by example."

"This teaches them delegation, organization, preparation, and they even have to do a sustainability report once they are done," said Kerner. "The sustainability report is for each country, so what type of things that are available, such as what kind of food the culture eats, access to power, food waste and what to do with it afterward."

Kerner said that this type of instruction allows the students to look at the different aspects of what it takes to run a kitchen and has them participate in actions chefs take in the real world.

"They even go out to the market to get certain ingredients, like papaya from the stands for the Hawaii buffet," he said.

The Culinary Arts program has been conducting these events every year since the very start, according to Kerner.

"Before COVID-19, we used to do this in the Multipurpose Auditorium in a lunch-style setting, but we've been doing it as a takeout-style ever since and it's been going really well, so we've stayed with that," he said.

This will be the third buffet to be held in the series, and Kerner said his students have all learned a great deal from each country and each experience.

"We've been selling out a lot faster," he said. "The takeout has been really popular and we hold these events for an hour and a half."

The freedom to create

Although this event is meant to put students on the spot and test their leadership capabilities, Kerner said he is with them every step of the way.

"The students, Joseph (Yumol), Vinton (Fejeran), Jonahlyn (Reyes) and Dom (Naputi), are the head chefs for this China buffet and they will be in charge from start to finish. ... One student even asked, 'Chef, will you be cooking, too?' And, of course, I will be there to help because it is a different country, but they will be doing most of the work," he said.

"We are really excited, and it's nice because we have an extra day to prepare," said Yumol. "This is a great opportunity to learn. ... You don't have to start out as a dishwasher in the kitchen and work your way up. You can (go to culinary school), do this, and start as an actual chef. It's never too late to start."

The students said the program is a way to get creative and explore their talents and capabilities.

"We can make our own menu. Our chef's not giving us the menu, we're creating it on our own," said Fejeran. "It's good that we can mess around and have that freedom to create our own menu and have that experience to do it for ourselves."