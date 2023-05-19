Event on Saturday to link parents with after-school, summer camp programs

With the school year coming to a close and summer ahead, there’s another opportunity for parents to connect with after-school and summer camp programs for their children, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Micronesia Mall center court in Dededo.

With more than 200 programs available to parents, representatives will be present during the After School Care and Community Program Connect event to answer questions about their programs.

"It’s nice to actually sit face to face. If I’m approaching you, and you have this organization that I think will best fit my child, you’re there at that moment to give me the information that I need," said Cedrick Castillon, special projects coordinator with the Guam Economic Development Authority. "It kind of would solidify my decision and make me feel confident like, ‘Hey, you know what, this program works. I spoke to the individual who's operating the organization, I know now that this will work for my family and I.'"

The event is a coordinated effort by the administration, GEDA and the Department of Public Health and Social Services to connect parents with providers.

The lineup of providers includes the Guåhan Sustainable Culture Li'l Sprouts Academy, Guam Junior Golf League, Thrive Media Group, Funplex Guam, Atos Jiu-Jitsu Guam, JA Guam, Itzy Bitzy Athesus Land and Dear Tree Learning Center & Art Studio.

Castillon said some of the providers fall under a grant that helps eligible parents send their children to programs.

"Each program will have that information for parents and guardians," he said. "But the beneficial thing about it is some of the organizations do fall under the block grants. The organization will extend that information to the parents and guardians."

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero invited the community to discover what programs are available online at guamchildcare.com, which serves as a directory of local programs.

"Join us this Saturday to celebrate our students, learn more and connect with our fun and dynamic programs," the governor stated in a press release.

The event will include child care provider booths, demonstrations, entertainment and the announcement of the 2023 Guam Child Care Art Contest finalists.