Event urges pet owners to be ‘responsible’

The Department of Agriculture visited the Talo'fo'fo' community Saturday in an effort to vaccinate, microchip, and license dogs, but their main goal was to educate residents about responsible pet ownership in an effort to address the island’s stray and free-roaming dog population, which has been a problem for decades.

“The goal of them is really education because we want to promote people being responsible with their pets. There’s a lot of people that own dogs that they have them outside their house, they throw some food at them and then that’s kind of that. But we want to bring what is legally required – the rabies vaccine and the pet licensing – to the community to make it easier for them and start the conversation of what it means to really be a responsible pet owner,” Dr. Mariana Turner, territorial veterinarian for the Guam Department of Agriculture, said.

Turner told The Guam Daily Post keeping a pet up to date with rabies vaccination, licensing and spaying or neutering are only the start of responsible pet ownership.

The department has done a number of outreach events throughout the island. Turner said the goal is to host a responsible pet ownership outreach event once a month and a spay and neuter clinic with Guam Animals in Need quarterly.

“Again, it’s bringing it closer to the community so that, for people that can’t make it up to GAIN, we bring it closer. Everything else, the services we provide, are still the same. The more that we are out there, the more chances we have to interact with the community and the community sees us, our presence, and we are able to offer some of the stuff at lower prices than the private practices,” she said.

The responsible pet ownership outreach event, however, still needs to gain traction in other communities, according to the veterinarian.

“Being honest, I would say our (spay and neuter) clinics are much more well-received than the pet licensing events. We get, sometimes, a handful, depending on the village we’re at and how well we did with our advertising for it. We can get just a handful of people, sometimes upwards of 50 to 60 people that come. So it’s kind of a range for our pet licensing events,” she said.

But the local turnout is actually consistent with trends in pet ownership responsibility outreach efforts in other parts of the United States.

“Only a small percentage of the population actually do pet licensing, so it’s kind of a standard thing, only like 10% to 25%. Ours is probably lower than that. But it’s a starting point,” Turner said. “The point of these isn’t to get to 100% compliance. The point of these is really just education.”

Turner said the outreach clinics are part of the department's long-term game plan in addressing the culture of how people interact with their pets on island.

Data on dogs

The last time a survey was conducted of Guam’s dog population was in 2014. At that time there were 60,000 dogs on Guam and an estimate of about 15,000 to 20,000 roaming dogs.

“It’s really hard to tell whether these are owned, and sometimes they are not owned individually. Sometimes they are, like, community dogs. So it’s really hard to say, with these strays, whether they are true strays or if they do have some sort of ownership. So it's a hard number to find out,” Turner explained.

With an estimated 3% growth rate, she said responsible pet ownership outreaches are key to addressing the island's stray and roaming dog issues.