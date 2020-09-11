Events to honor lives lost in 9/11 attacks

Nineteen years after the attack on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, the entire nation continues to remember the lives lost that day.

Joe Rios, chairperson for the 9/11 Wreath Laying Ceremony, Rotary Club of Northern Guam, recalls the moment he heard the news. He was getting ready for a flight when he saw the frightening images out of New York City.

"I was packing my suitcase getting ready to go on a trip to Florida, and about 11:30 p.m. or so I saw the news and smoke coming from the World Trade Center," Rios said. "I was just shocked. It was just terrible when I saw that on TV."

Rios had to postpone his trip until the following year.

Since 2011, he's been a part of the effort to honor all those impacted by the 9/11 attacks with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Peace Memorial at Two Lovers Point.

With the island currently in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, however, this year's ceremony will be different.

"This year, because of PCOR1 and COVID-19 outbreak, we definitely cannot have a ceremony like we usually have," he said. "Although we cannot have an in-person ceremony, we definitely want to carry out a dedication to those that have passed away and honor those that survived."

Rios said a virtual ceremony will be held today.

"We want to try to reach out to the survivors that live on Guam or have family members they are aware of. The Peace Memorial at the Two Lovers Point is a site where you can sit on the bench with icons of the four sites from 9/11," he said.

Until the island reopens, no one is allowed at the site.

He said, however, that they hope to have a bigger event next year for the 20th anniversary.

"We want to be able to carry forward our tradition of honoring the survivors and remembering those that lost their lives to these terrible, tragic attacks on our nation," Rios said. "We share in the grief of those that passed and we want to promote peace."

Minute of silence

Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense on Thursday invited the community to participate in a "Remember Our Heroes" Moment of Silence for one minute today at 9:11 a.m.

"Join us for a moment of silence in remembrance of the brave men and women, first responders and volunteers who were called to perform their duties during one of the most trying times," stated Maj. Gen. Esther Aguigui, Homeland Security advisor.

"We invite the community to take a moment to pause and remember that out of one of the most horrific attacks on the nation, came the outpouring of love and support from emergency managers and volunteers to help those in need. Their efforts and sacrifices will never be forgotten."