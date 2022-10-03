Events to raise awareness about domestic violence

Advocates work every day to eradicate violence against women and their children across the country, and each year their efforts are commemorated in October, which is observed as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The occasion serves as a call to action to further help victims of domestic violence, recognize survivors and bring together those who fight to put an end to violence.

The Guam Coalition Against Sexual Assault & Family Violence, a local nonprofit group, works with other service providers, government allies and community members to address sexual assault and family violence concerns in Guam. Its goal is to build healthy, violence-free communities.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The coalition spreads awareness of sexual assault and family violence through education, outreach and training.

Another service is offered to victims and families of domestic violence, sexual assault, abuse, violent crime and traumatic events through the local 24/7 nonprofit volunteer organization known as Victim Advocates Reaching Out, or VARO.

“Do not be afraid to give us a call for help. Domestic violence is a problem that seems to be growing,” said Jon Mendiola, the public information officer for the nonprofit. “VARO will never stop fighting for you."

Among the services provided is a 24/7 hotline that offers assistance to anyone experiencing violent trauma. VARO can give emergency housing, intervention, food, clothing, transportation, personal hygiene and other services needed momentarily.

The organization has teamed up with community partners to raise ongoing awareness about the dynamics of violence by promoting its services through websites, social media platforms, and public outreach awareness events to inform the general public about domestic abuse.

VARO has partnered with Tamuning coffee shop Asiga, which will be donating to VARO a percentage of its sales every Friday in October.

The first Purple Gala fundraiser, honoring and recognizing work to combat domestic violence, will be held by VARO on Saturday, Oct. 15, in the ballroom of Hotel Nikko Guam in Tumon.

Meanwhile, the Guam Police Department hopes to reduce domestic violence incidents by educating people about resources available to them on the island.

“We have been involved in several community response efforts who focus on addressing domestic violence issues,” said Officer Berlyn Savella, Guam Police Department spokesperson. “These partnerships address the gaps that our victims are experiencing, which we want to overcome by working with partners as to what can be done to reduce those specific barriers. At this time we have completed a lethality risk assessment pilot program and we are now working with the courts, Probation, and (the attorney general's) office to identify other assessment tools aimed at reducing recidivism.”

GPD’s Domestic Abuse Response Team assists victims of domestic abuse by providing crisis intervention, victim advocate support while filing reports, transportation, accompaniment to supportive services with community partners and coordination for additional services based on their situations.

“Those who are not ready to report the abuse, they can reach out to DART victim advocates. We, being civilian employees, will not report unless the incidents involve a child, manåmko', or person with a disability being abused,” Savella said.

GPD DART will be participating in many activities during the month of October alongside its community partners, Savella said.