'Every bill I did I believed in': Nelson bids Legislature farewell

Sen. Telena Nelson said it's been an honor to serve in the 36th Guam Legislature and, although she is leaving the lawmaking body, her public service will continue, she told The Guam Daily Post ahead of her final session as a senator.

“I will still look to serve in any capacity that I can for my island and my nation,” Nelson said.

Nelson was first elected to the Guam Legislature in the 2016 election. In total, she has served as a senator for three terms, the 34th, 35th and 36th Guam Legislatures, where she held roles as vice speaker, majority leader and majority whip.

Nelson unsuccessfully ran to be the next nonvoting delegate in the U.S. House of Representatives, in order to fill the seat left vacant by incumbent Del. Michael San Nicolas over his bid to be the island's governor. Both lost their contested primary races.

As her term comes to an end, Nelson said there’s still some work to be done before she leaves office.

“We still have some work pending our December session,” Nelson said.

Looking back at her three terms as a senator, Nelson has a long list of bills she authored and all of them are equally important, she said.

"Every bill I did I believed in, and I always strive to do better than the last bill. So it was always constantly working harder to impact people’s lives in a positive way and helping them. Everything that I did was important to me,” she said.

As a senator in the 36th Legislature, Nelson was involved in several committees, including:

Chairperson of the Committee on Education and Infrastructural Advancement, Border Protection and Maritime Transportation, Guåhan Preservation and Self-Determination, and Federal and Foreign Relations.

Vice chairperson for the Committee on Justice.

Vice chairperson for the Committee on Higher Education and the Advancement of Women and Youth.

Member of the Committee on Rules, Committee on Public Accountability, Human Resources, The Guam Buildup, Hagåtña Revitalization, Regional Affairs, Public Libraries, Telecommunications and Technology.

Member of the Committee on Environment, Revenue and Taxation, Labor, Procurement and Statistics, Research and Planning.

Being a senator is a stressful position to be in, she said, and with three terms under her belt, the outgoing lawmaker is one of six members of the Legislature who will not be returning in January, replaced by several freshman lawmakers.

Nelson offered them some counseling words.

“There’s a lot of advice, where do you begin? I guess the fundamental thing is to try to prioritize your life with God, family and work, in that order,” she said.

Although it’s a high-stress-level job, each bill was important to the senator, as it allowed her to carry out her favorite part of the job: helping people, which means, seeking elected office in the future is not out of the question.

“At this point, we’ll see, I guess,” Neslon said.

But for now, Nelson said she continues to try to figure out where the next chapter in her life will take her.

“I do have some options that involve being on island and off island, but, I am praying to God and asking for discernment on what path or what is his will in my life,” Nelson said. “I am looking forward to my next journey, the next chapter in my life."