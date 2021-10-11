'Every penny counts': For many families, advance child tax credit goes a long way

When Lori Quichocho, 43, received her first advance child tax credit payment, she used it to pay a portion of her power bills that were backed up for about six months, even after arranging a payment plan with the Guam Power Authority.

Having power at home, she said, is a medical necessity because her 4-year-old son and her fifth grade daughter are asthmatic and they require the use of an electric nebulizer, as well as an air conditioner.

"Between power and water, I would choose power," she said. "We can buy bottled water if we have to, but we need power to make sure we can use the nebulizer."

Quichocho lost her job in August as an in-house health care provider for the elderly. Her husband has a disability and he can no longer work. She's also the caregiver for her elderly mother.

"The advance child tax credit helped us to at least keep the power on. Any help available, I take that," she told The Guam Daily Post.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation has paid out the first two payments of the advance child tax credit, and the next one is expected by Oct. 15.

The advance child tax credit payments are 50% of the estimated amount of the child tax credit that a person may properly claim on their 2021 Guam income tax return during the 2022 tax filing season.

People can withdraw from the advance child tax credit program by Oct. 11. Once having withdrawn, however, applicants can't be added back into the program, officials have said.

But for those, such as Quichocho, who still are struggling financially as the pandemic lingers, withdrawing from the advance child tax credit program is not an option.

The federally funded Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which was a lifeline for Quichocho's family for months, also ended, and she has been unable to find a job.

"I am upset that I lost my job but I have to move on and find a new one for my family," she said.

She also applied for, and is awaiting, her All RISE payment to help feed her family.

Quichocho said she hadn't been made aware, until recently, of the Department of Administration's Emergency Rental Assistance program that provides house rent and utility payments to pandemic-impacted families. She said she will apply for the program and hopes her family qualifies for it.

Making it to next payday

Cynthia Arjona said receiving both the advance child tax credit and All RISE payments was "worth waiting patiently."

Arjona said she quit her job after she was diagnosed with breast cancer, so her husband is the family's sole provider.

"At this time of pandemic, every penny counts," she said, adding that the couple will use the money for their daughter's tuition at the University of Guam.

Amanda Marie Q. Santos said she felt a "sense of relief" when she received the first payment of the advance child tax credit because it "helped pay for bills."

"I was short on my paycheck the week that I received it because my son was one of the children exposed to a positive (COVID-19) case in his school, so our whole family had to quarantine. So it really helped make ends meet for that week," she said.

Last week, Santos also received her second advance child tax credit payment, which she said will be saved for "future emergencies."

"I am very thankful that the advance child tax credit came out when it did, especially given our situation," she said.

Blessed

Santos said she was laid off from her job because of the pandemic. When she lost her job, her husband, who's "medically compromised," had to work to help pay utilities and rent.

They have one child. They also take care of her elderly father at home.

"The PUA money ended recently and my family was saved because we now are both employed. It's not as much as what I was receiving from PUA, but it's enough to keep us stable for now," she said.

Despite the hardships, Santos said she believes her family still is blessed. Some of her former colleagues haven't had any luck finding a new job, she said.

The advance child tax credit payments are part of the American Rescue Plan, which was passed in March. The ARP also increased the credit for one year. For tax year 2021, the credits are worth up to $3,600 for each child under 6, and up to $3,000 for each child age 6 to 17. That's an increase from the previous $2,000 per child.

DRT started payments in September and, while many in Guam already have received their initial payments, other families continue to wait for theirs.