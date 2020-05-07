'Everybody’s going through the same thing'

Nearly a year and a half ago when Lou Leon Guerrero took her oath to serve as Guam's governor, she was considered generally well-prepared for the job.

She was a nurse, is a former local senator and had been the chief executive of her family's Bank of Guam, with assets of more than $2 billion.

But nothing prepared her and her colleagues in the nation for the crisis that is COVID-19.

The health crisis was one thing. Guam has had five deaths and the number of total cases approaches 150. The governor also had been under the national spotlight when she allowed hundreds of sailors from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt to stay in Guam hotels so they could be quarantined away from their colleagues who had fallen ill and were isolated on Naval Base Guam or at Naval Hospital Guam.

The challenge for the governor also got heavier as thousands – more than 38,000 at last count – were furloughed, laid off or had to cope with reduced hours and shrunken paychecks.

Her idea to place the Guam National Guard troops on duty to establish roadblocks had been characterized as "dictatorial," she acknowledged. And the responsibility to answer the cries for help from thousands of families who are financially suffering falls squarely on her shoulders.

So yes, it's been a tough challenge. But it hasn't been the toughest, she said.

“For me, the most challenging is when you’re faced with a patient who’s in a situation of when you make the decision it could mean life or death for the patient. That’s the most challenging. I see this crisis in that way," the governor, a former critical care nurse, said.

“If we don’t do what we need to do, it could mean people’s lives, and that’s why I’m very, very adamant and very strong and persistent in some of these very conservative and maybe even 'dictatorial' measures, which ... they’re saying with the roadblocks. We lifted the roadblocks and, as you can see, traffic is going bananas.”

The governor compared the COVID-19 crisis with a nuclear war.

“This isn’t a nuclear war. I think this is worse because this is a war that we’re trying to battle an invisible enemy. And that’s the concept that I think about when I make my decisions. I use science and data when I make my decisions and use experience, and of course, I look at the histories of the countries that have had to deal with this globally.”

She hasn't been particularly well-liked these days as people's frustration over the delays in the release of financial relief have prolonged the suffering of many in the private sector while GovGuam workers' paychecks remain intact.

The governor acknowledged she is angry and frustrated, too, with the delays she said is caused by the bureaucracy in Washington, D.C.

“I live this crisis 24 hours a day,” she said. “It’s hard for me to go to sleep. I’m thinking all the time.”

On Tuesday, her administration announced a $20 million program called Prugråman Salåppe’ Ayudon I Taotao, which would provide a one-time check of $300 to $1,200 for each household above a certain poverty line. This would benefit an estimated 55,000 residents.

Another $20 million program would provide small business grants to be administered through the Guam Economic Development Authority.

The federal CARES Act also will allow GovGuam to release federally funded financial assistance – $1,200 for individual taxpayers and $2,400 for couples who filed tax returns jointly. The administration announced $108 million for this program has been approved and the money could be available next week.

But until many Guam residents have these financial relief checks in their hands, the governor will continue to receive the criticism she's been getting.

“The criticisms are very disheartening. I can’t believe the meanness and viciousness of people. I understand they’re afraid. They’re angry. They’re struggling. They can’t see their families. They don’t have money to feed their children. They’re at odds on how to get the money. Believe me, I worry about that.”

On top of worrying about the whole island, she is a mother, grandmother and daughter who misses the time she could hug her 89-year-old mom without worrying about COVID-19.

“She doesn’t have much time in her life. This has just been terrible for me, and I just can’t go up and see her and kiss her and hug her. Everybody’s going through the same thing. We all are."

While it's been difficult, she said, "Every day, I say there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”