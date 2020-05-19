'Everything on hold' as Liberation events canceled

Guam won't have a Liberation Day carnival, parade, memorials or fireworks displays this year as Guam continues to contain the virus that causes COVID-19, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said Monday.

July 21 marks the 76th year since Guam's liberation from Japanese occupation during World War II.

"I am not willing, as governor of Guam, to expose the safety of our people out there," the governor said in her Monday news briefing. "It wasn't a very light decision to make because we are always celebrating our Liberation Day."

Guam may come up with a virtual Liberation celebration, she said.

That virtual celebration, according to Mayors' Council of Guam Executive Director Angel Sablan, may be a digital compilation of images and sounds of the previous years' celebrations of Liberation Day.

It may also depend on sponsorship by private entities willing to compile these images and sounds that families can watch in the safety and comfort of their living room to commemorate the 76th Liberation Day.

"We already lost enough lives during the liberation of Guam. We do not need to lose many more lives in the celebration of the liberation of Guam," Sablan said Monday.

Last year, the 75th-year mark, was a massive Guam celebration that brought together war survivors and liberators on the island. It's one of the biggest social events every year.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, it will be the first time a Liberation Day parade won't be held since Guam started celebrating the annual event, at least as far as Sablan can remember.

He said Liberation memorials will also have to be canceled because it calls for the congregating of people, which is prohibited during the public health emergency.

"We're putting everything on hold and coming back next year with a more fitting parade, carnival and memorials," Sablan said.

There won't be fireworks either, he said.

Sablan: 'It's not only us'

"This is the first time that a global pandemic has made us cancel our local celebration. It's not only us. States have also canceled their Fourth of July parades," he said.

In the CNMI, Saipan Mayor David Apatang announced Monday the cancellation of the Fourth of July parade because of the health crisis.

"July Fourth will still be recognized as a legal holiday, but our traditional festival at the Garapan Fishing Base and July Fourth parade along Beach Road will have to be canceled," he said.