Eviction moratorium will not be extended, about 75% of adults on Guam vaccinated

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero won't be extending the eviction moratorium by another 30 days, according to Adelup on Tuesday.

The governor's stance is a departure from the 30-day pause on evictions the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently authorized.

The governor also had yet to announce, as of Tuesday, further easing of travel restrictions as Guam was 0.2% away from hitting 75% herd immunity – or having 75% of adults on Guam vaccinated.

The moratorium prevented the eviction of renters who are unable to make payments because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor earlier issued an executive order stating that effective July 1, the moratorium on foreclosure and eviction proceedings will be lifted, which was in line with CDC's prior policy.

CDC announced on Thursday that it's extending the eviction moratorium through July 31, instead of allowing it to expire on June 30. CDC stated it is intended to be the final extension of the moratorium.

Herd immunity

Guam's herd immunity was at 74.8% as of Tuesday, according to the governor's Director of Communication Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

That's equivalent to 89,869 fully vaccinated adults 18 years old or older.

The governor was still weighing the recommendation of her Physicians Advisory Group to lift more travel restrictions when the herd immunity reaches 75%.

That 75% means at least 90,029 adults have been fully vaccinated.

The ultimate goal is reaching 80% herd immunity by the time Guam marks its 77th Liberation Day on July 21, which would lift the facial mask mandate, bring businesses back to 100% capacity and remove the cap on social gatherings.

The herd immunity goal of 96,031 does not include minors 12 to 17 years old who have been fully vaccinated.

Overall, 95,100 residents had been fully vaccinated. This includes minors 12 to 17 years old, who are not counted towards the herd immunity rate.