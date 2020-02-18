Ex-air cargo worker blames peer pressure for theft

A man accused of stealing vape juice from an air cargo facility is not facing any time in prison, according to the sentencing documents filed by both the defense and the federal government.

Vandrick Guillermo Perez is scheduled to be sentenced in the District Court of Guam today.

He admitted to stealing several bottles of vape juice from the United Airlines Cargo facility while employed by a private company that handled mail cargo between October 2016 and March 2017.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Leon Guerrero recommends that Perez get three years’ probation, pay a $500 fine and perform 50 hours of community service.

However, defense attorney Rawlen Mantanona recommended one-year probation.

'Due to peer pressure'

“Mr. Perez’s offense was unquestionably serious as he utilized his occupational position to unlawfully benefit himself at the expense of others. For that Mr. Perez is ashamed and remorseful,” Mantanona states in court documents. “However this was an isolated and single incident that Mr. Perez engaged in, partly due to the influence of peer pressure from others around him that were engaging in the same unlawful acts. Mr. Perez has no criminal history and strives to be an upstanding and productive member of the community. Additionally, Mr. Perez has admitted to his wrongdoing by pleading guilty to an information, and will have a felony conviction on his record.”

Vape juice stolen

Perez admitted that when he and his coworkers saw U.S. Postal Service mail declared as vape juice that he would at times take a few bottles, court document state. He said he helped his coworker, Ryan Duenas, steal a box of vape juice worth $1,200. He also told investigators that he would place the boxes inside a plastic bag to conceal the theft and split the contents outside in the parking lot, documents state.

Duenas was sentenced in October 2018 to three years’ probation for stealing mail, Post files state.

Perez is scheduled to be sentenced today before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.