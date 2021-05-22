A former airman accused of sexually assaulting a young girl will have a second trial in the Superior Court of Guam after a jury was unable to return a unanimous verdict on most of the charges in his indictment.

Louis Anthony Vargas was back in court before Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Friday.

He was accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl at a Mangilao residence in 2018.

On Thursday afternoon, the jury was unable to reach a verdict on certain charges including first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The jury did convict him of one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and the special allegation of committing a crime against a vulnerable victim, who is known to the defendant.

Defense attorney Stephen Hattori told the court he would move for acquittal and dismissal of the charges due to double jeopardy.

Lamorena told Hattori to file his motion, adding that the court would move forward with holding a second trial in a few weeks.

The jury selection for the second trial has been scheduled for July 6.

Vargas’ sentencing for the single charge he has been convicted of will be delayed until after his second trial.