Trial may or may not start Wednesday for former attorney John Richard Bordallo Bell, who was charged in August 2021 with terrorizing and felonious restraint. But with a continuance granted, there’s a little more time for legal counsel to work out a possible deal.

“There have been plea negotiations, lots of discussions as to this specific matter, we came really close to reaching a resolution, but in discussing the offer or where we settled with the victims, they were adamantly opposed in consideration of their position. At this time, we wish to hold off on moving forward with the agreement until we have more time to meet with the victims and find a settlement that could be mutually agreeable for all parties,” the Office of the Attorney General reported to the court on behalf of the government.

The matter was initially set for trial in October 2022 and has been continued twice, with Bell remaining confined as of the pretrial conference hearing Friday.

“But if there’s any way that we can get a short continuance extension of two to three weeks, I think that will allow us more time to hopefully reach a resolution. Moreover, a couple of the victims are actually off island and unavailable for trial,” the government told the court.

Bell’s attorney, John Gavras, chimed in to add, "I do believe he said reached. We do believe an agreement was reached, we understand that the attorney general, after having reached an enforceable agreement, has concerns. Naturally, we respect our opposing party in this matter, we’d like to see if we can work out those concerns.”

But if a deal can’t be reached, the defense’s position will have to be discussed with the ex-attorney.

“I just learned this morning that the attorney general has shifted, so I haven’t had a chance to talk to my client. But if we are not able to work out those concerns, then we do feel that the defense has the option to file certain motions. I do appreciate that (prosecutor Grant Olan) presented his office's position and, I very much, because time is of the essence here, I’d very much like to take a personal trip first to (the Department of Corrections facility in Mangilao) to speak to my client,” Gavras said.

After the discussion with Bell, Gavras said, he would meet with the Office of the Attorney General to discuss emails regarding the negotiations.

Given that the request is for a third continuance, Judge Maria Cenzon said she would bring the parties back early next week, prior to the trial date, to determine if a longer continuance would be granted or if trial would proceed.

“I know that there has been a lot of movement and transition in the Office of the Attorney General, but let’s come back next week Tuesday at 9 a.m., ... as a continued PTC and then we can go from there,” Cenzon said.

Bell was charged in August 2021 with three counts of terrorizing and three counts of felonious restraint as third-degree felonies, and three counts of assault as misdemeanors after he allegedly held at least four women hostage at his law office in Tamuning, court documents state.