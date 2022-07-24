A former Guahan Academy Charter School teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student has been indicted by a grand jury in the Superior Court of Guam.

Darrell Dee Francis Lujan, 55, appeared before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Tuesday to answer to charges of second- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and electronic enticement of child.

The public defender who had been appointed to his case was forced to withdraw due to a conflict of interest. The court appointed the alternate public defender to represent him.

Lujan, who remains free, is scheduled to be back in court Aug. 3.

Lujan, who taught CHamoru classes at the charter school, was accused of sexually molesting a 14-year-old student in 2021, according to police.

The alleged incidents took place outside of school grounds between May 31 and Aug. 1, 2021.

Lujan allegedly sent the boy “many messages” persistently asking the minor to send lewd photographs, according to the complaint filed by the prosecution.

The boy alleged that Lujan became "more aggressive and yelled more and he eventually complied with Lujan’s request in the hope that Lujan would stop bothering him.”

Lujan had previously denied the allegations.

Authorities also said a 2019 case is under investigation involving 13 other students. Lujan is accused of fondling the boys, police said.

No formal charges have been filed in connection with the 2019 case, Post files state.