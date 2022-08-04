A former Guahan Academy Charter School teacher denied allegations that he molested a student.

Darrell Dee Francis Lujan, 55, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday where he pleaded not guilty to charges of second- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and electronic enticement of a child.

Lujan, who remains free, waived his speedy trial rights.

His case has been assigned to Judge Maria Cenzon and he is expected back in court at a later date to find out when his case goes to trial.

Lujan, who taught CHamoru classes at the charter school, was accused of molesting a 14-year-old student in 2021, according to police.

The alleged incidents took place outside of school grounds between May 31 and Aug. 1, 2021.

Lujan allegedly sent the boy “many messages” persistently asking the minor to send lewd photographs, according to the complaint filed by the prosecution.

The boy alleged that Lujan became "more aggressive and yelled more and he eventually complied with Lujan’s request in the hope that Lujan would stop bothering him.”

Authorities also said a 2019 case is under investigation involving 13 other students. Lujan is accused of fondling the boys, police said.

No formal charges have been filed in connection with the 2019 case, Post files state.