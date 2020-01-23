Ex-cop denies wallet theft

Retired Guam police officer Ryan Gene Guerrero Shimizu, 49, had no comment after he pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the charges in the indictment filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Shimizu, who is represented by attorney Randall Cunliffe, denied the charges of theft of property lost or mislaid as a third-degree felony, theft as a misdemeanor and official misconduct as a misdemeanor before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan.

The court noted the defendant will assert his rights to a speedy trial.

Shimizu will remain out of prison on a $2,000 bond.

His next hearing is scheduled before Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Feb. 3.

The former cop was indicted by a Superior Court grand jury nearly two months after his arrest and after his retirement from GPD.

On Nov. 14, 2019, Shimizu was identified as the suspect in a theft complaint after video surveillance footage showed a man in civilian clothing picking up a wallet from the floor of the Chalan Pago Familia Mart.

Instead of turning in the wallet to the store’s cashier, Shimizu was seen allegedly bringing the wallet with him to his car parked outside the store.

Shimizu was still a police officer but was off duty at the time.