Former Guam Police Department Officer Paul John Santos was sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping a prostitute almost eight years ago.

Since Santos was first accused of violently raping a former exotic dancer and adult movie actress at the Hotel Ypao in 2014, he was found guilty, was sentenced and successfully appealed his conviction, which resulted in dropping a portion of his charges.

Santos, however, appeared Friday in the Superior Court of Guam, still facing a prison term of 15 to 18 years. He was first sentenced to 21 years in 2017.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Judge Vernon Perez appeared eager to conclude the case and asked attorneys to argue on the three-year difference in the sentencing range.

Santos' charges of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct were already decided by Perez to warrant a 15-year sentence. The remaining charges of two counts of official misconduct and one count of abetting prostitution would have added three more years run consecutively.

The vacated charges after appeal included one count each of first-degree and third-degree criminal sexual conduct and bribery after the Supreme Court of Guam found his rights against double jeopardy had been violated, according to Post files.

Despite Assistant Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas seeking 18 years, Perez took into consideration Santos' good behavior on house arrest and gave the minimum 15-year sentence.

"That will be the term for your jail sentence," said Perez, who had been the presiding judge over the case since it began.

Santos was ordered to self-surrender Sept. 15.

'Closure'

In 2014, Santos was accused of violently raping an exotic dancer whom he solicited on Craigslist while in his police uniform. The woman offered sex for money and accused Santos of raping her and threatening that she would never see her family again, Post files state.

The Office of the Attorney General highlighted the uniform's use in a release about Santos' sentencing issued late Friday, in which Rapadas said he prayed the time in prison would provide "closure" to the victim.

“We want to recognize the victim’s bravery in this case,” said Attorney General Leevin Camacho. “We hope the court’s sentence sends a message that if you abuse your position as a law enforcement officer to commit a crime, you will be held accountable.”