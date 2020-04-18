Ex-cop still facing 15 years in prison

A former Guam police officer who partially won his appeal in the Supreme Court of Guam still faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars.

On Wednesday, the high court vacated three convictions against former Guam police officer Paul Santos, finding his rights against double jeopardy had been violated. One charge constituted an amendment to what was charged in the indictment. The vacated charges include bribery, one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

“The opinion did not impact any of the remaining charges he was found guilty of,” said Attorney General of Guam Leevin Camacho. “He will be resentenced and faces a mandatory minimum of at least 15 years imprisonment for the criminal sexual charges alone.”

The case was sent back to the Guam Superior Court for a final judgment.

In 2017, Santos was convicted of violently raping an exotic dancer in 2014 whom he solicited on Craigslist while in uniform. The woman had offered sex for money and accused Santos of raping her and threatening that she would never see her family again.

The conviction included multiple counts of first-, second- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was also convicted of bribery, abetting prostitution and official misconduct charges.

An appeal was filed after Santos was sentenced to 21 years in prison.