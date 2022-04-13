A former Department of Corrections officer admitted to allegations that he strangled and threatened to kill a woman known to him.

Vince Joseph Chiguina Aguon pleaded guilty to family violence and violation of a court order, both as misdemeanors, in the Superior Court of Guam on Monday.

He was spared from having to spend any additional time in prison and placed on probation.

It was said in court that Aguon has since reconciled with the victim.

In September 2019, the victim told police she got into an argument with Aguon before he pushed her several times. He was also accused of kicking her and stepping down on the back of her neck, court documents state.

Aguon also pushed her against the closet and punched her in the stomach before he gripped the victim’s neck.

Aguon was then accused of grabbing a kitchen knife and threatening to stab her, court documents state.

The victim also stated that in another argument, Aguon pointed his AR-15 rifle at her.

Aguon was arrested again in 2020 after he violated the conditions of his release set by the court.

His employment with DOC ended in 2017, Post files state.