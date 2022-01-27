A former Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency officer charged in local court after being caught with illegal guns and drugs during a traffic stop could soon be out of the Department of Corrections.

Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison granted defendant Henry Salinas Alvendia’s request to be released with electronic monitoring on Wednesday.

Alvendia will be released on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond after Adult Probation Services confirms that he is eligible for the program.

Alvendia was convicted in federal court of accepting bribes and was on supervised release at the time officers allegedly found him with a shotgun, rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition for the firearms, plastic baggies, a digital scale and plastic straws with methamphetamine, court documents state.

The U.S. Probation Office recommended that the judge revoke his supervised release.

Alvendia is scheduled to be back in the District Court of Guam on March 29.