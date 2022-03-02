Former Department of Corrections Deputy Director Joey Alan Acfalle Terlaje is scheduled to go to trial later this year in the Superior Court of Guam.

Terlaje has since pleaded not guilty to felonious restraint as a third-degree felony and two counts of official misconduct as misdemeanors.

Jury selection and trial is set to begin on Aug. 31 before Judge Alberto Tolentino.

Tolentino was the fourth judge assigned to the case after three other judges disqualified themselves due personal conflicts.

Terlaje, who was also a former marshal at the Judiciary, remains free on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

He stands accused of exposing an alleged victim to a risk of serious bodily injury at a barbecue in 2017, and ignoring and abusing his position as a government official in relation to a crime, the Office of the Attorney General has alleged.

Investigators alleged that he helped then-mayor of Yona, Jesse Blas who allegedly beat his girlfriend and detained her for three days.