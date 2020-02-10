One man who was held at the Department of Corrections recently said he agrees with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and former DOC Director Frank Ishizaki that the conditions at the prison are poor.

The former detainee, who asked to remain anonymous to protect his school-age children, was locked up in DOC over New Year’s.

"I hope our leaders do something about it because those that are detained have a right to be treated like humans and not like animals," said the former detainee, who has an active family violence case in the Superior Court of Guam.

He was first taken into custody in December 2019.

"I'm still innocent until the courts decide, but my situation while I was confined at DOC was very inhumane," he said. "These cells are designed for two to four people, and maximum of us that were in that cell, sleeping on the ground with no pillow or blanket, we had nine."

He was first held inside DOC's Hagåtña Detention Facility.

As of Wednesday, the jail held 184 local and federal detainees. The maximum capacity is 130, DOC officials state.

"I even explained to the officers that it was inhumane. The last night I was there, we had one guy sleep standing up because we had no room," he said.

The former detainee, a Type 2 diabetic, said he also had issues when he told corrections officers that he needed his medication after being processed into DOC.

"I take insulin and other stuff. But, it took two days for me to get my proper medication. The first day my mom came to drop it, they turned her away. Their excuse is they turned it away because the nurse was not on duty," he said. "But couldn't an officer, if they are really concerned, take it, inspect it and give it to the nurse the next day, so I could get my proper health care? Isn't it their responsibility that I stay alive?”

Another problem was when he experienced symptoms of a stroke early one morning.

"It took almost 30 to 45 minutes for a guard to come to my aid. My cellmate was flagging down with his orange shirt through the bars. Finally, a guard showed up and I felt he didn't really believe what I was going through," he said, adding it was more than one hour before medics showed up and took him to Guam Memorial Hospital.

He said he suffered a mild stroke just last year.

After medics took him from the lockup, he said, he spent about three days at GMH. At first, he wasn’t allowed to let his family know he was hospitalized under DOC guard, he said. Eventually, his mother was contacted, but told that it was policy that family members couldn’t visit.

He was then taken to the prison in Mangilao before being released on Jan 21.

He’s now on pretrial release and being watched by a third-party custodian. He said he plans to take legal action against the prison for the inhumane conditions.

"I know people get locked up, but what happened to “innocent until proven guilty” and the rights of all my cellies? Some of them won't speak out because they are afraid of repercussions,” he said. "The medical care, the treatment and the housing is not right. Leaders need to go in there and see it, unannounced. Because when you go in there announced, they are going to clean it up. They are going to cover up as much as they can. I don't blame it on the officers. They are doing all they can. They are undermanned. I understand that. But, the government still has a responsibility to treat us like humans, not like dogs or animals.

"I understand it’s jail and not a five-star hotel, but if Public Health went there, they would probably shut it down," he said.

Last month, Gov. Leon Guerrero said she agreed with the prison director's public comments that conditions at prison facilities are inhumane.

Those comments led the Federal Public Defender's Office to ask the District Court of Guam chief judge to hold a hearing on conditions at the prison.

Eight motions were filed in federal court on Jan. 27, all arguing that “prison officials must provide humane conditions of confinement."

The inmates and detainees contend their Eighth Amendment rights are being violated.

A hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 11.