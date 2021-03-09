Darren Jared Carandang Cruz was sentenced to 10 years in the local prison for the the kidnapping of a man and woman at knifepoint in 2016.

Cruz will get credit for the four years and five months that he has spent in jail.

The former DOC officer showed no emotion as he appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Dana Gutierrez on Monday.

“Your honor, I think it would be nice to hear it straight from me that I would like to apologize to (the victims) and to the people of Guam. I ask for your compassion and forgiveness in my sentencing,” said Cruz, as the defense asked for a total of five years in prison with credit for time served.

Assistant Attorney General David Rivera asked for a total of 20 years in prison minus the time Cruz has spent in jail.

“While we are disappointed that the defendant was not sentenced to the term of incarceration that the government recommended, we do appreciate the thoughtful consideration that was given to this matter by the court,” said Rivera.

In 2016, Cruz was accused of forcing a man and woman known to him into an abandoned mansion in Yona at knifepoint before physically assaulting the man, and threatening to kill the pair.

He pleaded guilty to kidnapping as a second-degree felony, burglary as a third-degree felony, terrorizing as a third-degree felony and assault as a misdemeanor.

“Long after this sentencing hearing is over, the effects of what occurred back in October 2016 will be felt for many years, not only for defendant Cruz himself but also the victims in this case,” said Gutierrez.

Cruz was ordered to have no contact and stay away from the victims.

He will be placed on three years of parole after he completes his prison term.