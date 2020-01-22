Ex-DOC officer pleads guilty; released from prison

Former Department of Corrections officer Jerome Taimanglo San Nicolas, 34, pleaded guilty in the Superior Court of Guam on Tuesday to his part in a major prison contraband scheme.

San Nicolas, who has spent the past several days in prison after he failed his third drug test for using meth, admitted to the charge of official misconduct as a misdemeanor before Judge Anita Sukola.

He faces up to six months in prison, according to defense attorney John Bell.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 2.

San Nicolas was released from prison, as he awaits sentencing.

He will begin drug treatment.

The former corrections guard was among a dozen others charged in connection to a scheme that involved the smuggling of drugs and other contraband into the prison in 2017.

The court denied his previous plea deal with the government after he failed his drug test with Adult Probation Services earlier this month.

The prosecution said the new deal would have a mandatory provision requiring drug treatment and the sentence would not be required to run concurrently with his sentence on another case which is currently under appeal.

He was previously convicted of molesting a 15-year-old girl and received a six-month sentence.