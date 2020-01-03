Ex-DOC officer spared from prison for bribery

Another former officer at the Guam Department of Corrections walked out of Superior Court Judge Anita Sukola's courtroom a free man after being sentenced in connection to the major prison contraband case uncovered in 2017.

Edward Crisostomo, who pleaded guilty to receiving bribes as a third-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, got three years in prison, all suspended with credit for time served.

“I messed up, Your Honor. I made the wrong decision in life. There is nothing I can do to turn back time but I did seek self-help," said Crisostomo. "I learned that this is a lifelong process for my disease. I continue to stay focused. I can't hang out at the crack house and expect to stay clean. It doesn't work that way."

The remaining charges of conspiracy to promote major prison contraband and official misconduct were dismissed, as part of the plea agreement.

He thanked the Lighthouse Recovery Center and others who have assisted him during his recovery.

"I just got to focus on what I got today," he said.

"Since his indictment, he has taken responsibility and shown remorse," said defense attorney John Terlaje. "He has turned his life around and acknowledges the problem was attributed to his use of meth."

"Crisostomo was a public official at the time when this occurred," said Assistant Attorney General Dannis Le. "Your Honor has heard from other inmates at DOC and others in this matter that although they can't receive treatment (while at DOC), nevertheless, they were able to acquire drugs that feed their addiction."

The prosecution said while Crisostomo's case should serve as an example to others, Le told the court Crisostomo has done exceptionally well while on pretrial release and cooperated substantially.

"He should be afforded leniency," Le said. "There are other defendants similar to Crisostomo that had greater acceptance of responsibility who have not received a term of incarceration. So it's fair for Crisostomo that I recommend his sentence be suspended."

The court noted Crisostomo has no prior criminal history and it was said that it is unlikely that he would commit another crime.

His three years' probation will run concurrently with his federal case.

Crisostomo is currently serving one year under home detention after admitting in the District Court of Guam to being a drug user in possession of a firearm. The federal case is linked to the prison contraband investigation.

Another plea

Ray Hocog, who pleaded guilty to criminal facilitation in connection to the prison contraband investigation, was also sentenced on Thursday before Judge Sukola.

He was spared from having to serve any more time in prison and given credit for time served.

Hocog was placed on one year of supervised probation.

Other DOC officers also spared

Other DOC officers implicated in the alleged drug smuggling ring in the prison also didn't have to spend additional time behind bars after having entered guilty pleas.

Jeffrey Limo and Gerry Hocog were given suspended sentences last month.

Limo, a former lieutenant and head of the prison's internal affairs team, was given a one-year suspended prison sentence with credit for time served.

Limo had spent one day in custody in a training room at the DOC director's office in 2017.