Ex-DOC officer to be sentenced in contraband case

Former Department of Corrections officer Jerome Taimanglo San Nicolas will soon find out how long a Superior Court of Guam judge will have him spend in prison.

San Nicolas on Jan. 21 pleaded guilty to official misconduct as a misdemeanor.

He appeared on Wednesday before Judge Anita Sukola and alongside his defense attorney John Bell via teleconference.

San Nicolas faces up to six months and remains out of prison pending sentencing, which has been scheduled for July 2.

He will have to show up in-person to be sentenced, Sukola said.

The former corrections guard was among a dozen others charged in connection to a scheme that involved the smuggling of drugs and other contraband into the prison in 2017.