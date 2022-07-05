A month has passed and still no decision since arguments were heard in Joey Alan Acfalle Terlaje’s second request to dismiss the criminal charges filed against him.

Terlaje, a former Department of Corrections deputy director and local court marshal, appeared before Judge Alberto Tolentino on Tuesday to find out if the case is going to trial.

Tolentino told the parties his decision and order has not yet been finalized.

Terlaje is scheduled back in court on July 12.

He stands accused of exposing a woman to a risk of serious bodily injury at a barbecue in 2017, and ignoring and abusing his position as a government official in relation to a crime. Investigators alleged that Terlaje helped the then-mayor of Yona, Jesse Blas, when Blas allegedly beat his girlfriend and detained her for three days.

The woman was identified as drug convict Vickilyn Manglona Teregeyo.

Defense contends that the Guam Office of the Attorney General did not have enough proof to prosecute.

Terlaje has pleaded not guilty to felonious restraint as a third-degree felony and two counts of official misconduct as a misdemeanor. The defense previously argued that the time to pursue the felony charge expired in September 2020, and in September 2018 for the misdemeanors.