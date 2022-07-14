Joey Alan Acfalle Terlaje was denied his request to have the superseding indictment filed against him dismissed in the Superior Court of Guam.

Terlaje, a former Department of Corrections deputy director and local court marshal, stands accused of exposing a woman to a risk of serious bodily injury at a barbecue in 2017, and ignoring and abusing his position as a government official in relation to a crime.

The defense contends that the Office of the Attorney General did not have enough proof to prosecute, and the statute of limitations period expired to charge him with felonious restraint as a third-degree felony and two counts of official misconduct as a misdemeanor.

Judge Alberto Tolentino filed his decision and order denying the motion to dismiss, and ordered the prosecution to pay for Terlaje’s attorney’s fees and other costs associated with the filing of the motion. The court sanctioned the government for failing to serve Terlaje with a copy of the bill of particulars.

Judge Tolentino also denied the government’s request to place a protective order on the police reports in the case.

The court will set trial for a later date.