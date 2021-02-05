Ex-drug boss imported meth 'by the pounds'

Federal drug convict Lovelia Mendoza, 38, was 12 years old when she first started using meth. Mendoza, who was testifying in court on Thursday, said her older brother made her try the drug.

“I wasn’t a constant user. I was more of an alcoholic. So from age 12 to 20 I would only use it occasionally like once a month just so I could drink a little more," Mendoza said.

Mendoza, who remains in federal custody, was called to testify in the District Court of Guam in the ongoing drug trial against Mark Mayo.

“What were you doing prior to being in prison?” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Sambataro.

“I was selling drugs,” said Mendoza who is currently serving a 97-month sentence for a separate 2017 federal drug case.

“You were still selling methamphetamine even though you were released on another criminal case?” said Sambataro.

“Yes,” Mendoza said.

She has since pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride for this latest case involving Mayo.

Mendoza said she was sober for some time whenever she lived off island with her family.

She testified that she returned to Guam in 2012 and started using meth again after her brother died.

She said she also started selling in 2014 to support her family.

"My dad got into gambling really bad and so the power and water would get cut off. My mom was bedridden. My dad would use every penny to gamble," she said. "A friend of mine then came by to see how I was doing. He had some meth to give me. I remember someone was looking so I took it and sold it to get my mom’s medication and some bread.”

Mendoza said her drug business quickly grew.

“I started getting loaded by somebody. (Loaded) means somebody gives me drugs in advance, I bring the money back and they replenish every time I re-up," she said, as she would first get 3 to 5 grams at a time before that expanded to half an ounce, then to 1 ounce of the drug.

“I was able to get my own supply by the pounds. By this time, I had people who worked for me and sold for me," she said.

When asked how much she paid an unnamed supplier in California, she replied: "20 grand sometimes.”

“I’ve had so many working for me during that time."

She testified that Mayo was among those who had been working for her from the beginning. The pair met through a mutual friend.

Mendoza said she would sell about 5 grams of meth for $900 to $1,200, and an ounce for $7,500.

“(Mayo) started coming to me more often and having a bigger clientele," she said. "He was with me from the very beginning when no one really believed in him or I. He stuck by me. ... He was one of my most biggest moneymakers.”

She alleged that she saw Mayo almost daily, adding that he would sell about $11,000 worth in a day or two, and upward of $20,000 worth of meth in a week between 2016 and 2017.

Mendoza would designate Mayo to sell in areas including Macheche, Astumbo, Ysengsong and other villages.

She testified in court that in 2016, she met Daniel Pangelinan through the same mutual friend who had introduced her to Mayo.

The "mutual friend" was not named in court.

Pangelinan also cut a deal with the government and testified during Mayo's trial.

“He would take on a certain part of (the) territory where he was selling and working with other people to have them sell for him," Mendoza said, telling the court that Pangelinan would only be allowed to sell in parts of Dededo and Yigo.

“By 2018, I had some meth from before I went to jail so I was trying to work on that in small portions. I had Mark Mayo and Dan Pangelinan and others selling for me in small portions.”

The prosecution asked who were the "others" allegedly involved in her drug operation.

There were a few others, she said, "who once in a while would come to me," she said.

Mendoza also confirmed that Pangelinan and Mayo did know each other the year prior to the drug bust in 2018.

"They would both be at my house in Dededo by Batulo. I would have meetings and smoke parties and get-togethers. I would send them to each other to do (the) bidding ... for me," she said.

She testified that she would have the drugs sent in through the mail.

“I would have someone pick it up. It would be sent to a mailbox that someone provided for me," she said.

“How much methamphetamine was mailed?” Sambataro said.

“A pound,” Mendoza said.

She also testified that she was suspicious of the package received in 2018 because she had been given a ticket to pick it up at the post office.

“It was fishy to me that there was a pickup ticket. I told them we are going to leave it alone. A month later, it was brought up and I still had the ticket. Dan planned to go to Barrigada to pick it up to bring to me to distribute because I was running low already.”

She said the drugs were going to be split between Pangelinan, Mayo and two other men.

Mendoza recalled the day that federal agents intercepted the drugs.

She said Pangelinan and Joseph Roman II, who she had just met a couple of weeks prior, were set to deliver the package when Pangelinan contacted her that he believed they were being followed by law enforcement.

When Pangelinan figured they were being followed, she said they planned to play “hot potato” and called Mayo to grab it from them in the Dededo-NCS area.

Their plan was foiled, however, after Mayo told her that the feds got the package. That's when Mendoza believed she was being scammed by her workers.

"(Mayo) disappeared. He wasn’t answering my calls or anything," she said, adding that Pangelinan also disappeared briefly.

“I was told they were talking before I had contacted Mark Mayo. I had a feeling they made up a plan to steal the package for themselves," she said.

Mendoza said her boyfriend at the time, Leyton Borja, had heard from "the streets that her boys stole from her." In 2007, Borja pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute less than five grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison with credit for time served along with three years of supervised release. In 2019, authorities confiscated two grams of methamphetamine near a chicken coop as well as two boxes of latex gloves, a digital scale, two cellphones and an SD card at Borja's residence on Batulo Street in Dededo but the local charges were later dropped. Borja's attorney had argued the prosecution withheld information that could have exonerated the defendant.

“He went to ask the streets to find Dan, Roman, and Mark ... when we found them I called for a meeting at my house," she said. “Mark Mayo told me that it really did get taken and he wouldn’t do that to me.”

She also testified that Mayo was aware that the package seized by authorities contained drugs.

The defense is scheduled to question Mendoza today before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.