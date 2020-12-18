A Mangilao man was placed under arrest after being accused of sexually assaulting another person known to him.

Fred Francisco Blas Sr., 63, was arrested on suspicion of third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, incest, and family violence.

Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao said the Domestic Assault Response Team had looked into a criminal sexual conduct complaint reported to police on December 9.

A search warrant was conducted at a Mangilao residence on Thursday when detectives took the suspect into custody, Tapao said.

Investigators have not released additional information.

Blas, who previously worked as a captain with the Guam Fire Department, is being held at the Department of Corrections.