A former police officer with the Guam International Airport Authority took full responsibility for his actions and apologized for embarrassing the agency after being caught promoting a gambling app while on the job.

GIAA management served a final notice of adverse action to Jericho Santos on Dec. 31, 2020. Executive Manager John Quinata stated that his final decision was to terminate the officer that same day.

Details of the adverse action were provided by the Civil Service Commission to The Guam Daily Post through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Santos is fighting the termination, as he had submitted his resignation on Dec. 30.

"I appreciate your support during my tenure here, and I take with me the valuable experiences I have gained over the three years. It has been a pleasure working with you and the team," Santos said in his resignation letter.

According to the termination letter, Santos met with management to respond to the notice of proposed adverse action on Dec. 15, and he verbally apologized.

"You admitted to being a gambler and that you have been a gambler since you were in school," Quinata stated. "You admitted that the poker game app was supposed to be a small group and that it was your fault for letting it get out of hand. You stated that the game was not meant to hurt anyone. You informed management that the names mentioned on the (notice of proposed adverse action) did not play any other role and that they were just players and that you take full responsibility for your actions. You do not deny gambling on duty as you admitted that by doing so, it did not affect your work as you alleged the relevant shift journal would show that you were working when it came to performing your duties."

Quinata added that GIAA personnel rules and regulations prohibit gambling on duty and promoting gambling on government premises, adding that gambling is a criminal offense.

Santos was accused of violating the rules through his conduct as a player for the "Jack Ten Poker Group."

No other names of airport employees were listed in the final notice of adverse action.

"You do not deny promoting and soliciting other airport employees, including airport police officers, and other individuals to participate on the 'Gambling App' while both you and they were on and/or off duty. As a member of the Airport Police Division ... you are expected to uphold and comply with the laws of Guam," Quinata stated. "The Airport cannot tolerate nor condone these types of actions and this type of conduct as an airport police officer on duty. You were the administrator, an agent, and a player of the Poker Bros Gambling App."

A status call for Santos' appeal before the Civil Service Commission is scheduled for Feb. 26.

GIAA management declined to comment, citing that it is a personnel matter.

At least two senators were alerted to the allegations of gambling on the government clock, using a smartphone app and electronic payments or digital currency to place bets, Post files state.