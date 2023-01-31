A man was charged with aggravated theft of property after his ex-girlfriend accused him of spending more than $2,000 on her Shell card.

Anthony Scott, 33, was charged Monday in the Superior Court of Guam after she reported the theft on Jan. 18.

The victim in the case alleged Scott made various transactions at Shell gas stations from Dec. 3 to Dec. 28, 2022, totaling $2,149.97 using her Shell card, a magistrate's complaint stated.

The woman could not say when her card was taken, but said she and Scott broke up around November or early December and that her Guam ID card was also missing. In addition, the woman also had photos from surveillance footage that showed Scott at a gas pump on Dec. 15, 2022, when $55 from the card was used, the complaint stated.

The woman also reported on Dec. 28, Scott came to her place of work and wanted to speak with her but when she declined, Scott refused to leave. The woman then noticed her vehicle had a “statement about her written in gold permanent marker on the passenger door” of her vehicle.

Scott allegedly admitted to writing the statement and “dismounting” the side mirror on the woman's car before leaving, the complaint stated.

Police found Scott on Sunday driving a “sedan with a cracked windshield and a folded rear license plate,” documents state. Officers determined the license plate belonged to another vehicle.

Scott was interviewed and said “he has fallen on hard times and the vehicle was his only mode of transportation,” before police found the woman's Guam ID and gas card in his possession, according to the charging documents.

He was charged with aggravated theft of property as a second-degree felony, criminal mischief as a third-degree felony, and theft of property and vehicle without identification as misdemeanors.

Scott, if convicted of all charges, could spend up to 16 years in prison, according to the Office of the Attorney General.