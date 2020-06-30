Drug defendant Vickilyn Manglona Teregeyo, also known as Vickilynn Teregayo, is finalizing her plea agreement with the government in a case before the Superior Court of Guam.

Teregeyo's case was heard before Judge Anita Sukola on Monday.

It was said in court that the agreement would include conditions that may run concurrent with her federal case and that she would continue to be supervised by probation in Saipan, where she currently resides.

It's unclear if Teregeyo will have to fly to Guam in order for the court to accept her plea or if she would be allowed to attend the hearing via teleconference.

Another hearing has been scheduled for July 27.

Teregeyo is accused of attempting to deliver methamphetamine to an officer at the Department of Corrections.

Drug use, gun possession

In June 2018, she pleaded guilty in federal court to drug use and possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Teregeyo was a user of a controlled substance and knowingly possessed a Lorcin Engineering L380 semi-automatic handgun and three rounds of ammunition, federal court documents state. She was sentenced to three years of supervised release in May 2019.

Teregeyo was also among the cooperating witnesses in the federal case against convicted former Yona Mayor Jesse Mendiola Blas, who has since pleaded guilty to extortion in the District Court of Guam.

Blas served as a third-party custodian for Teregeyo at one point early in her local drug case.

Federal investigators learned of the acts involving Blas from Teregeyo. The pair had been in a romantic relationship.