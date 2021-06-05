A federal judge has denied a former Guam Police Department officer’s request to dismiss a lawsuit filed against him in the District Court of Guam that alleges sexual assault.

Defendant Albert John Balajadia asked the court to dismiss the complaint against him, arguing that the accuser's claim is "time-barred." He contends that the change to the law that removes the previous statute of limitations for child sex abuse claims is unconstitutional and deprives him of asserting a statute of limitations defense.

Florencio S. Rupley filed the lawsuit alleging that the defendant raped him in 1985 when he was 11 years old.

Rupley alleges sexual assault occurred while the defendant was in his police uniform, court documents state.

“Unfortunately, hundreds of similar child sex abuse claims have recently been brought before this court, and thus the court is well-versed in the legislative history and intent,” Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood said in her decision and order filed Thursday. “Other defendants have similarly urged this court to find (the change to the law) unconstitutional, contending it violates due process rights by depriving them of a vested right to assert a statute of limitations defense. The court rejects defendant’s argument for the same reasons it has rejected the argument before.”

Rupley demands a jury trial, and is seeking $75,000 in actual and consequential damages, along with $350,000 in damages for pain and suffering and emotional distress, court documents state.