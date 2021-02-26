Former Guam National Guard Sgt. Jerry Thomas Guerrero II denied the federal charges filed against him in the District Court of Guam on Thursday.

Guerrero, who appeared virtually before Magistrate Judge Heather Kennedy, pleaded not guilty to production of child pornography and enticement of a minor.

The superseding indictment was filed on Feb. 24.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Rosetta San Nicolas told the court that the added charge – enticement of a minor – is based on the 30,000 messages the defendant allegedly sent between him and the victim.

The indictment also includes a notice of forfeiture that lists multiple iPhones, laptops, computers and portable drives.

Guerrero’s trial was set to begin May 4.

Following the superseding indictment, Kennedy set a new trial date for Aug. 3.

In July 2019, federal agents arrested Guerrero at the National Guard Readiness Center in Barrigada.

The arrest is a "direct result of the work being done by the Marianas Child Exploitation/Human Trafficking Task Force ... to prevent, stop and counter all threats of abuse and exploitation to children living in Guam and the CNMI," the FBI stated.

Guerrero also faced criminal charges in the Superior Court of Guam for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a 14-year-old girl and recording videos of the acts in 2018, Post files state.

Guerrero had been in the Guard for 10 years, but his military obligation expired in July of last year and he did not reenlist, according to Post files.