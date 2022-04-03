Former Guam National Guard Sgt. Jerry Thomas Guerrero II could finally go to trial in his federal child porn case this summer.

Guerrero appeared in the District Court of Guam before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Thursday.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The court told the parties of a conflict in trial schedules, adding that they are preparing to assign the case to an off-island judge.

Prosecutors are working with the court to potentially begin trial in July.

Guerrero was charged with production of child pornography and enticement of a minor after a superseding indictment.

In July 2019, federal agents arrested Guerrero at the Guam National Guard Readiness Center in Barrigada.

The arrest is a "direct result of the work being done by the Marianas Child Exploitation/Human Trafficking Task Force ... to prevent, stop and counter all threats of abuse and exploitation to children living in Guam and the CNMI," the FBI stated.

Guerrero also faced criminal charges in the Superior Court of Guam for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a 14-year-old girl and recording videos of the acts in 2018, Post files state.

The military confirmed that Guerrero had been in the Guard for 10 years, but his military obligation expired in July 2020 and he did not reenlist.