Former Guam National Guard Sgt. Jerry Thomas Guerrero II won’t find out when his case will be ready to go to trial in the District Court of Guam until mid-September.

Guerrero is facing federal charges of producing child pornography.

He appeared via video conference before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood for a status hearing on Wednesday.

Guerrero's attorney Jay Arriola told the court their experts still need to review evidence located in Arizona that remains inaccessible due to the pandemic and ongoing lockdown in that state.

Another status hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 19.

Guerrero faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

In July 2019, federal agents arrested Guerrero at the National Guard Readiness Center in Barrigada.

The arrest is a "direct result of the work being done by the Marianas Child Exploitation/Human Trafficking Task Force ... to prevent, stop and counter all threats of abuse and exploitation to children living in Guam and the CNMI," the FBI stated.

Guerrero also faced criminal charges in the Superior Court of Guam for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a 14-year-old girl and recording videos of the acts in 2018, Post files state.

Guerrero had been in the Guard for 10 years, but his military obligation expired in July of last year and he did not reenlist, Post files state.