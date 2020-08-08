Ex-Marine, sober for 400 days, gets home confinement

Sixty-year-old Ernie Muna Valencia apologized for his crime during his sentencing hearing held on Thursday before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

He has since pleaded guilty to attempted possession of 5 or more grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

But Valencia won’t know his fate until later this month, as the court granted a defense request to have him serve his time in home confinement.

The sentencing was continued to Aug. 24 to allow time to determine if he would be staying at a residence approved by the U.S. Probation Office either on Guam or in California.

Defense attorney Joseph Razzano continuously argued that Valencia, a first-time offender, has multiple medical problems and he cannot walk. Razzano contends his client would be especially vulnerable to the coronavirus in a federal prison with the virus that causes COVID-19 already going around at multiple prison facilities.

Drug investigation

Law enforcement officers first confronted Valencia in May 2017, when federal agents were alerted to a package containing about 23 net grams of meth destined for a mailbox in Hagåtña. Valencia ultimately admitted he owned the package. He was indicted in 2018 and pleaded guilty in September of that year.

During a previous hearing, Valencia, a former U.S. Marine, said he began using methamphetamine to "self-medicate." He said he was 24 when he began using the drug. He has now completed drug recovery treatment.

He told the court on Thursday that he has been sober for the past 400 days.