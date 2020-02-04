Former Mayor of Yona, Jesse Mendiola Blas, stood beside his attorney Joseph Razzano as he pleaded guilty to one count of extortion under color of official right inside the District Court of Guam on Tuesday.

"Guilty, your honor," said Blas in court.

Blas signed the plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office about three days before he stepped down from his elected position last week Thursday.

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood accepted Blas’ plea the same day he was scheduled to go to trial.

Blas was arrested in September 2019 on charges of extortion and bribery in connection to a drug scheme involving the cluster mail boxes under the Yona Mayor’s Office control.

Investigators with the FBI and U.S. Postal Service conducted an undercover drug operation using a cooperating defendant involved in a separate federal case.

The remaining counts of extortion and bribery will be dismissed at sentencing, according to the plea agreement.

Blas faces up to 20 years in prison.

The Guam Election Commission is scheduled to meet on Feb. 6 to confirm the vacancy in Yona and request a special election, which by law, must be proclaimed by the governor of Guam.