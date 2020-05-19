Former Yona Mayor Jesse Mendiola Blas was denied his request to be released from the Department of Corrections.

Blas had requested to get out of federal detention so that he could take care of personal matters before his sentencing hearing, which is now set for Aug. 10.

Federal prosecutors have asked that his request be denied, as he remains a danger to the community.

“The arguments that defendant is no longer mayor of Yona and that he no longer has an incentive to engage in witness tampering do little to rebut this presumption, since the same could be said of nearly any defendant who has been detained,” said District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tygindco-Gatewood, who filed her decision on Tuesday. “The court does not believe that the defendant has shown clear and convincing evidence that he is not likely to flee or pose a danger to the safety of any other person or the community if released.”

Blas contends there is no way for his defense counsel to safely and privately discuss sentencing, while being held in prison. He also alleges that he is not receiving the medical care required while detained.

The court granted his request for a status conference to address those concerns.

Blas is scheduled to appear back in court via video conference on May 21.

Blas has pleaded guilty to a single count of extortion under color of official right for taking bribes in exchange for the use of cluster mailboxes under the jurisdiction of the mayor's office. The mailboxes were used for drug dealing, the prosecution had alleged.