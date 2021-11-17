Jesse Mendiola Blas is hoping to have a federal judge hear his request to get out of prison sooner than the court has scheduled.

Blas, who is serving a 37-month sentence for extortion, is set to be released from prison on May 10, 2022.

He is set to appear in court on Dec. 7.

But, the former Yona Mayor’s attorney Laura Paul told the court that she has a longstanding appointment at that time which cannot be rescheduled.

Defense filed a motion to advance Blas’ hearing for compassionate release, noting that the government does not oppose.

Blas has asked the court to reduce his sentence due to his health issues and his risk to COVID-19 infection.

He is being held at the Federal Correctional Institution in Victorville, California where he is placed on lockdown and in a cell for an average of 20 to 22 hours a day.

“With the new delta variant ... the fact that I am being held in a transit facility is even more unsafe than normal prison conditions. I am subjected to the mass numbers of prisoners being moved in and out of this facility, while I have stayed stagnant,” he stated in his request.

Blas pleaded guilty to a single count of extortion under color of official right for taking bribes in exchange for the use of cluster mailboxes under the jurisdiction of the Yona Mayor's Office.

The bribes were from a woman posing as a drug trafficker and was working with federal agents.