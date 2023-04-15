Ex-MMA fighter fails to attend hearings to enter guilty plea

A former mixed martial arts fighter facing illegal gun and drug charges was a no-show at two hearings scheduled for the purpose of pleading guilty to the charges.

Joseph "Baby Joe" Taimanglo was expected to enter a plea of guilty this week in a 2020 case in which he was accused of illegally possessing a gun and drugs after a traffic stop, but he did not appear at either of two hearings in the Superior Court of Guam.

In the first hearing, scheduled for Monday, Judge John Terlaje rescheduled it to Thursday after Taimanglo failed to appear, after the judge learned Taimanglo last month signed a plea agreement offered by the Office of the Attorney General.

In the rescheduled hearing Thursday, however, Taimanglo again did not appear, leading Terlaje to issue a bench warrant for his arrest. The judge, in deciding to issue the bench warrant, also considered the fact that Taimanglo's last contact with the Adult Probation Office was in December 2022.

After the Thursday hearing, The Guam Daily Post learned from Taimanglo's attorney with the Public Defender Service Corp., David Highsmith, that Taimanglo would be pleading guilty to the charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Terms of the plea also involved Taimanglo being given a three-year suspended sentence and a five-year probation period, according to Highsmith.

Arrest

Taimanglo was arrested in October 2020 after a traffic stop in Dededo, when officers noted he was driving a scooter with expired license tags, court documents state.

During a search, police found a Ruger P85 pistol with a round in the chamber and three rounds in the magazine, a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue and a baggie containing meth in the scooter seat compartment, documents state.

Taimanglo allegedly told police he picked up the gun after it was dropped by a man who tried to rob his store. He also allegedly told officers the drugs belonged to a relative and that he had taken them to stop his relative's drug use.

Taimanglo admitted to authorities that he had used meth at least once, the prosecution said in court documents.

Testimony

Earlier this month, Taimanglo made an appearance in the Superior Court to testify in a hearing for MMA fighter Roman Alvarez, who faces attempted murder charges after allegedly hitting Taimanglo with his car in February 2022.

Taimanglo was called as a witness in Alvarez's hearing, which was for a motion to dismiss on the grounds that Alvarez's alleged actions should be protected under the castle doctrine.

According to court documents, Alvarez and Taimanglo got into an altercation at a club at the Blue Lagoon Plaza in Tumon before Alvarez got into his car and attempted to leave. As Alvarez was leaving, he allegedly hit Taimanglo with his car, which resulted in Taimanglo being sent to the hospital.

The Guam Daily Post, after Taimanglo's no-show Monday, spoke with another public defender, John Morrison, who confirmed Taimanglo's plea was not related to his testimony in Alvarez's hearing.