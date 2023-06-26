Joseph Q. Taimanglo, also known as "Baby Joe," is back in jail on allegations he was involved in a high-speed chase that ended outside Andersen Air Force base.

Taimanglo was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of a controlled substance, assault, criminal trespass and theft of a motor vehicle, and is confined at the Department of Corrections.

The allegations stem from an incident caught Friday on surveillance footage outside the gate of Andersen Air Force Base.

The video footage shows a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in front of the entrance to the base gate before the vehicle collides with a concrete pole. Police were in pursuit.

A man in the recording could be heard stating that “he crossed the blue line.”

Moments later, a man is seen running on foot as law enforcement officers give chase. The man apparently falls to the ground and is subdued.

The time stamp on the footage showed the incident occurred shortly after midnight.

The Guam Police Department confirmed the incident in a news release and stated there were two men involved in the chase, which began when officers attempted a traffic stop.

“In attempts to conduct the traffic stop, officers observed the operator of the vehicle travel on the opposite direction of traffic flow and overtake other motorists on the roadway. The (chase) ended in the Yigo area when the operator lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway and came to a final stop after colliding into a concrete utility pole,” GPD stated.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Michael Castro and the passenger was identified as Taimanglo.

“Immediately after the traffic collision, a foot chase ensued with the front passenger. He was captured ... and detained. ... Castro ... was immediately transported to the Guam Regional Medical City for complaints of pain as a result of the crash,” police said.

Police arrested Taimanglo.

The investigation into the case continues.