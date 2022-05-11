A former mixed martial arts fighter facing illegal gun and methamphetamine possession charges was warned by a Superior Court of Guam judge after he tested positive for using drugs.

Joseph "Baby Joe" Quichocho Taimanglo II, 37, appeared before Judge Alberto Tolentino on Tuesday.

Adult Probation Services told the court that Taimanglo's drug test results showed that he used an illicit substance.

Taimanglo, who remains free, was warned by the court that he must stay clean or he will be sent back to jail.

The court vacated his trial date and Taimanglo is scheduled back in court on June 24 to find out what happens next with his case.

He was indicted on charges of possession of a firearm without a firearm ID and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance which was amphetamine-based

Arrest

Taimanglo was arrested in October 2020 following a traffic stop in Dededo after officers noted he was on a scooter that had expired license tags, court documents state.

During a search, police found a Ruger P85 pistol with a round in the chamber, three rounds in the magazine, a glass pipe with meth residue, and a baggie with met in the scooter seat compartment, documents state.

Taimanglo allegedly told police that he picked up a gun after it was dropped by a man who tried to rob his store. He also allegedly told officers that the drugs belonged to a relative and that he took them to stop his relative's drug use.

Taimanglo admitted to authorities that he used meth at least once, the prosecution in documents said.