A former employee of the Navy Exchange on Guam was indicted in federal court, accused of using his position to steal more than $20,000 worth of electronic devices from the store and selling them on Facebook.

Jesse Cruz Camacho was indicted on Oct. 28 in the District Court of Guam on charges of theft of government property.

According to the indictment, between June 2016 and October 2019, Camacho worked at the NEX main store as a chargeback clerk responsible for receiving returned items, logging items requiring repair and transporting the items to the repair facility as needed.

Court documents allege Camacho used his access and privileges as an NEX employee to engage in a scheme to steal at least 16 electronic devices, namely Apple MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs, Microsoft Surface computers and iPad Pros.

Court documents state Camacho disposed of the items by selling them using a Facebook social media account and by other means.

The case was sealed until a search warrant was executed and returned to the court on Thursday.