A judge is considering whether to allow an ex-pastor convicted of sexually assaulting a teen to be placed on house arrest.

On Monday afternoon, Renato Bosi appeared in the Superior Court of Guam before Judge Vernon Perez after a sentence reduction motion was filed by Bosi's lawyer.

Bosi, a former pastor convicted of several counts of criminal sexual conduct after sexually assaulting a 14-year-old, asked the judge if his 14-month prison sentence can be modified to allow Bosi to take care of his wife, who has medical issues.

Bosi's attorney, Stephen Hattori, executive director of the Public Defender Service Corp., asked if Bosi can serve a house arrest term or only serve time at night.

The Office of the Attorney General opposed the modification of Bosi's sentence.

Following oral arguments, Perez asked the parties to return Sept. 8, when he will announce his decision on the motion.

Perez asked Bosi to be prepared to serve time.

“Will it be reduced? I don't know. In the event it's not, and even in the event it was to be reduced you should still be prepared to turn yourself in,” Perez stated.

Guilty

In 2019, a jury found Bosi guilty of two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor and child abuse as a misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 14 months and ordered to register as a sex offender.

Bosi appealed his conviction with the Supreme Court of Guam, which upheld the conviction.

His appeal argued that he didn't have a position of authority when he sexually assaulted the victim on multiple occasions. The Supreme Court justices disagreed, saying, “Bosi was not only (the victim's) pastor, but also a mentor, a parental figure, and an occasional caretaker.”

Justices also disagreed with Bosi's argument that force or coercion in the acts wasn't involved.