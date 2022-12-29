A former pastor will spend 14 months in prison for sexually assaulting a teen after an unsuccessful appeal of his conviction.

More than two years after Renato Capili Bosi, a former pastor with the Living Lighthouse Church, argued before the Supreme Court of Guam asking for his conviction of several criminal sexual conduct charges to be overturned, the justices did not find any wrongdoing or error with the local court proceedings.

Bosi's appeal primarily argued that he did not have a position of authority when he sexually assaulted the 14-year-old victim on multiple occasions.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The justices cited the testimony of several witnesses who suggested that “Bosi was not only (the victim's) pastor, but also mentor, a parental figure and occasional caretaker,” in their denial of the argument.

“A rational jury could have found that because Bosi exerted control over so many facets of (the victim's) life, she was especially vulnerable to Bosi's advances,” the high court justices wrote in their decision and order issued Wednesday.

Bosi also argued the victim could not have been coerced because the incidents he was charged with “involved abrupt, momentary groping.”

Justices, however, said force or coercion is defined by statute as involving an element of surprise.

"(The victim's) account of how the sexual touching occurred — e.g., while she was performing household chores and with no apparent forewarning — permits a reasonable inference that Bosi used the element of surprise to accomplish sexual touching against (the victim's) will,” the decision stated.

Cross-appeal

At his trial in 2019, Bosi was found guilty of two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor and child abuse as a misdemeanor.

At his sentencing, Judge Vernon Perez decided to change the felony charges to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor because the inappropriate “touches were over the clothing,” The Guam Daily Post files stated.

The Office of the Attorney General argued that the trial court abused its discretion in reducing Bosi's convictions in a cross-appeal, with which the Supreme Court also disagreed.

“Although we cannot say with certainty what motivated the trial court's decision to reduce the offense, the trial court substantially met the requirements of (Guam law), considered relevant factors and made appropriate findings to support its decision,” the justices' order stated.

The order concluded that Bosi's conviction will remain as is and he will have to spend 14 months in prison.

Bosi remained out of prison pending the outcome of the appeal, according to Post files.