Ex-police officer objects to trial delay

Former Guam Police Department Officer Mark Torre Jr. contends the continued delays in his negligent homicide trial is a violation of his right to a speedy trial.

Torre, who stands accused in the 2015 shooting death of fellow officer Sgt. Elbert Piolo, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas on Thursday for a virtual status hearing.

The Judiciary’s administrative order in response to the governor's safer-at-home advisory has resulted in the suspension of all jury trials and the Speedy Trial Act on Guam.

Defense attorney Jay Arriola objected to the delay, adding that it’s been nearly two months since testimony was last heard in Torre's trial.

He adds that no jury members have reported contracting or being exposed to the virus.

“It’s October and I just want to make it clear for the record. The defendant objects to the court's order, which purports to suspend the Speedy Trial Act on Guam,” said Arriola. “His speedy trial rights continue to be violated.”

Arriola argues that the changes the court has implemented would need legislative approval.

The court was not yet ready to address the objection.

Testimony was presented during two days of trial in mid-August prior to the governor placing the island back in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1.

Torre is scheduled to appear back in court on Oct. 22.