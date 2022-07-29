Ex-port cop seeks reinstatement after acquittal

A former Port Authority of Guam police officer who was acquitted twice of sexual assault is now fighting to get his job back.

Frank "Ko" San Nicolas, a spiritual healer, will be back before the Guam Civil Service Commission on Aug. 17 to have his case heard.

San Nicolas was fired in 2020. He also is fighting for back pay.

Following the not guilty verdict Wednesday in the Superior Court of Guam, defense attorney Jay Arriola told the media that San Nicolas was “unlawfully terminated by the management there because of these accusations.”

“I am aware that Mr. San Nicolas was found not guilty,” said Port General Manager Rory Respicio. “He was terminated based on the pretrial conditions imposed by the court and the alleged conduct unbecoming of a law enforcement officer. He appealed the termination, and his case has since been before the Civil Service Commission. The Port maintains that terminating Mr. San Nicolas was done in accordance with the Port’s personnel rules and regulations and based on the pretrial conditions imposed by the court and the alleged conduct unbecoming of a law enforcement officer.”

The jury acquitted San Nicolas of all charges related to allegations made by a woman who said he had raped her in a remote cave in May 2020. San Nicolas also was acquitted of similar charges in a separate case in December 2021.

“Now, I am ready to move on. I also want to thank God and the (manñaina) of my ancestors for this victory today,” said San Nicolas.

Prosecutors were disappointed with the jury’s decision, stating the AG’s office won’t stop fighting to protect the public from sexual predators.