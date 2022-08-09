A former Port Authority of Guam safety inspector accused of brutally beating a woman known to him, threatening to kill her with a knife and holding her against her will denied the allegations filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Rodney Francis Akima, 53, pleaded not guilty Tuesday before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan, and asserted his right to a speedy trial.

Akima remains held at the Department of Corrections.

Akima was charged with kidnapping as a first-degree felony, two counts of terrorizing with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony and multiple counts of family violence and unlawful restraint.

According to court documents, the woman told police Akima hit her repeatedly with an extension cord after he accused her of infidelity.

Last month, Akima allegedly woke the woman, making the same accusations before he pulled her hair and pounded her head against the bedroom door before threatening to kill her with a knife when she tried to leave.

Akima allegedly grabbed a cord and wrapped it around the woman’s neck, trying to choke her before using his hands to strangle her.

He then allegedly hit her three times on the arm with a slipper and threatened to kill her if she contacted police.

Akima allegedly hit her the following day with his phone before he fell asleep.

After that, the woman escaped and reported the alleged abuse to police, court documents state.

Akima allegedly admitted to hitting the woman and threatening her with a knife, but said he could not recall when asked about choking the woman with a cord.

He said it was the taotaomo'na and not him who caused the bruises, documents state.

Akima also allegedly admitted to authorities that he used methamphetamine for the past three months, according to court documents.

The Port Authority of Guam confirmed Akima worked for the authority's safety division at the time of his arrest. Officials on Tuesday said he is no longer with the Port.